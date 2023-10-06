Make some extra money this fall at these seasonal jobs around Calgary

It’s the time of year when companies are gearing up for the holidays and that means there are a bunch of job openings for seasonal jobs around Calgary.

Whether you’re a pet, book, or tea lover, there are so many different stores to apply to and indulge your unique interests!

Indigo

Who: If you’re a book lover who just can’t get enough cozy reading sessions in (especially with a cute mug and blanket), you’ll love the seasonal opportunities offered by Indigo this fall!

Jobs: Indigo is hiring at two locations for seasonal sales associates.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Halloween Alley

Who: One of Canada’s major pop-up Halloween stores is coming back and it’s looking for seasonal workers at its two Calgary locations.

Jobs: There is an open call for potential employees this Halloween season.

More: To apply, click here.

Spirit Halloween

Who: Spirit Halloween in conjunction with Spencer’s stores is hiring dozens of jobs in Calgary.

Jobs: There are associate and manager positions open at various locations across Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Holt Renfrew

Who: Holt Renfrew is a Canadian luxury department store that has been in business since 1837! It is a hub for beauty and fashion, so if either of those is your thing these seasonal jobs could be a great foot in the industry’s door.

Jobs: There are three seasonal positions open at the 8th Avenue location in Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Bath and Body Works

Who: Bath and Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, and more than 400 stores and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: Bath and Body Works is hiring for seasonal sales associate positions at malls across the city.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

David’s Tea

Who: David’s Tea is the largest Canadian-based specialty tea store in the country. If you love the smell of fruity or floral teas, you’ll probably love working here because it always smells amazing!

Jobs: David’s Tea is hiring for two seasonal associates in Calgary, at Chinook Mall and Market Mall.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

The Lego Store

Who: If you’re really just a big kid at heart who loves to build things, you’ll want to jump at these seasonal job opportunities at the Lego Store in Calgary.

Jobs: The Lego Store at Chinook is hiring for one seasonal sales associate (brick specialist) position. There are also two other non-seasonal positions open.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

PetSmart

Who: PetSmart is a North American company with over 1,660 stores across the continent! If you love pets, you’ll get the chance to meet new furry friends and find them good homes with one of these seasonal positions.

Jobs: PetSmart is hiring for dozens of seasonal jobs at 10 locations across the city.

More: To find a location near you and apply, click here.

Live Nation

Who: If you’ve always wanted to get into the entertainment industry this seasonal opportunity is a small way to dip your toes in. Live Nation is the world’s leading entertainment company working with global world-class artists.

Jobs: Live Nation is hiring for a seasonal box office agent in Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.