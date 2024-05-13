FoodFood NewsGrocery

Save-On-Foods opens new location in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 13 2024, 5:46 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Save-On-Foods has just opened a new location in Calgary, and its location may be familiar to some.

Save-On-Foods has replaced the upscale grocery store Urban Fare in Calgary’s Mount Royal neighbourhood at 906 16th Avenue SW, just underneath Canadian Tire.

The change means Calgarians have to say goodbye to its only Urban Fare, which was known for its wide selection of hot to-go food and groceries. The grocery store still has stores in Vancouver and Kelowna.

Meanwhile, Save-On offers locally-grown produce, meat, cheese, baked goods and a wide range of groceries.

It also offers price matching on any grocery items that can be bought in-store at its competitors for less.

Both Save-On-Foods and Urban Fare are owned by the Pattison Food Group.

The new 16th Avenue location is Save-On’s 10th in the city.

Address: 906 16th Avenue SW Unit 101, Calgary

