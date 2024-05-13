3 Calgary food events happening this week: May 13 to 19

It’s a new week, and that means a whole lot of new food events incoming!

With a month-long celebration of Prosecco to a huge festival dedicated to the Caesar, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

Prosecco fans won’t want to miss out on this month-long event, where restaurants all over Calgary will be serving up Italy’s finest. Whether you’re looking for bubbles by the glass or as part of a cocktail, there’ll be something for everyone.

When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Top Drop Calgary

This annual event offers the opportunity to taste dozens of international, terroir-focused wines and meet the wineries and people behind them.

When: May 17, 2024

Where: Hudson – 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $152.37 per person; buy tickets here

YYC CaesarFest

The Caesar may be one of Calgary’s culinary claims to fame, and what better way to celebrate the famed cocktail than with a whole festival dedicated to it? Dozens of vendors from the city will showcase their unique spin on the classic sip.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Where: The Big Four – Stampede Park, Calgary

Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here