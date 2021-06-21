New handheld destination Saucy Burger is slated to take over a prominent location on Calgary’s 17th Ave.

This concept will be opening in the former address of Nellie’s Cosmic Cafe at 1001 17th Ave SW. Nellie’s closed last spring after 20 years of business.

Brought to us by Chef Michael Dekker (SAIT, Rouge), Saucy Burger promises patrons a family-friendly burger menu. It will offer eats made from natural meats and produce.

This spot is slated to grand open on Canada Day, and with that, there’s a freebie deal you’re going to want to know about.

From July 1 to 4, Saucy will be offering its first 30 customers FREE breakfast burgers each day.

So there you have it. There are quite a few brekkie handhelds up for grabs. Be sure to mark your calendar and stop into this spot once it opens.

Saucy Burger

Address: 1001 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram