Popular Calgary-based music and food event series, Blue Jay Sessions, is returning next month.

Blue Jay Sessions’ Summer Nights series will feature 24 talented musicians performing in four different sessions in captivating songwriters’ circles from July 7 to 10.

Canadian musicians performing during the event include Country Music Alberta Award-winning acts Ryan Lindsay and Mariya Stokes and CKUA chart-topping artist D’orjay The Singing Shaman, Matt Blais, Maddison Krebs, Wyatt C. Louis, Kristin Carter, and more.

The musicians will share their original music and the stories behind their songs.

Fun food and drink options will also be available during the musical performances. This includes wine, Forty Creek Whisky cocktails, Russell Brewing Co. beer, and a seasonal Blue Jay Sessions Blonde Ale.

The event will take place in a cool, covered outdoor event space adjacent to Ill-Fated Kustoms in the Manchester Industrial area.

There is plenty of parking around the area, but it is also a short Uber ride from the heart of Calgary and a 15-minute walk from the Chinook LRT station.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for Skipping Stone Foundation. Partial ticket sales will be donated to the charity.

So grab your tickets before they sell out; they are available in quantities of two, four, and six.

The Blue Jay Sessions: Summer Nights

Where: Ill-Fated Kustoms 5327 3 Street SE, Calgary

When: July 7 to 10

Price: Buy online

