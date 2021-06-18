It’s official. One of Calgary’s favourite local events, the Inglewood Night Market, will return this summer.

The market dates for 2021 will be July 9, August 13, and September 10, 11, and 17.

Ticket holders will get access to both market sites at 11 Street and 12 Street SE on 9th Avenue for a designated two-hour shopping window.

At this point, the market is slated to be a shopping event only, which means no live music, licensed area, or seating will be offered. Organizers say they will revisit programming options throughout the market season.

While some things might be different, vendor booths, trunk vendors, and food trucks will still be on site.

One dollar from every ticket purchased will go towards the Music Mile Society. Be sure to grab your tickets to the first two events and get to the market at some point during its season.

Inglewood Night Market

When: July 9, August 13, and September 10, 11, and 17

Where: 11 Street and 12 Street SE on 9th Avenue

Price: $5; buy online