Samosa House, a very popular local Indian restaurant, just opened an exciting new dining space: Gio Party Hall.

This is a massive new space for bookings, parties, events, and more, plus the menu has seen a complete update with new dishes (over 150!).

Located in Northeast Calgary, this new space can be found right beside Samosa House. The food here combines classic Indian styles, hand-making all of the dishes that taste amazing and look exciting.

Plenty of meat and vegetable-based dishes make up the main courses on the menu here, like mango paneer, aloo gobi, fish vindaloo, goat curry, mushroom masala, and the always classic butter chicken.

Of course, there are plenty of options for naan, rice, dessert, tandoor dishes, and street food-style items. The house-made samosas and the colourful gol gappa spicy water served with panipuri are two definite highlights.

There are even Indo-Chinese fusion dishes, like spring rolls, paneer chili, vegetable hakka noodles, and special Chinese bhel.

Whether you go to Samosa House or check out the massive new Gio Party Hall, you’re in for some of the best Indian food in YYC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Indian Restaurant (@samosahousecalgary)

Samosa House

Address: 4310 104th Ave NE Unit 2154, Calgary

Instagram