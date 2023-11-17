A multi-year redevelopment of SAIT’s campus centre is underway

A preliminary rendering of SAIT's new campus centre that will be designed by GEC Architecture. (SAIT/GEC Architecture rendering)

A major project to redevelop one of Calgary’s post-secondary institutions is in its initial phase.

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) will have a new campus centre before the end of the decade through a four-year process that’ll see the current building replaced.

The new centre includes the construction of renewed facilities that the institute said are dedicated to promoting health and supporting student learning, community and wellness on campus.

It’ll be built by BIRD Construction and designed by GEC Architecture.

“The project supports SAIT’s commitment to excellence,” reads a statement on its website, adding that it is aligned with the institution’s Campus Development Master Plan Framework.

The exterior design was inspired by SAIT’s logo and is intended to create a dynamic and adaptable building — something the post-secondary institute said will be a new front door that welcomes the community onto campus.

Elements of the design were chosen to complement the architecture of Heritage Hall, SAIT’s century-old landmark building, as well as the other buildings on campus.

The current campus centre building, SAIT said, is at the end of its lifecycle. It’s being demolished and replaced because the major renovations required for the building infrastructure and repairs to maintain it will exceed 65% of its existing value.

According to the institute, upgraded functionality is also necessary to support universal accessibility to health and wellness amenities, student association operations and events, and to provide large gathering spaces for the SAIT community.

The design phase of the redevelopment project will continue through early 2024.

The project team expects to break ground on the new building in the spring of next year with construction continuing through to 2027.