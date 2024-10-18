NewsCrime

Calgary police searching for man in investigation of SAIT death

Beth Rochester
|
Oct 18 2024, 10:22 pm
Supplied

Calgary police are looking for a man in relation to the woman who was found dead at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) earlier this week.

The man is described as 5’8” to 5’9” tall, with a medium build, and is believed to have had contact with the woman prior to her death. Investigators believe the man may have information that could assist the investigation.

SAIT death calgary police searching for man

Images of the man Calgary Police believe to have had contact with a woman who was found deceased at SAIT. (Supplied)

SAIT man investigated by police

Despite an autopsy being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the woman’s cause of death is still undetermined. At this time, the identity of the victim, a woman in her 20s, is not being released.

The woman was found dead at a student residence tower at SAIT at approximately 5:40 pm on Wednesday, October 16.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information that could identify this man to contact them by calling 403-266-1234, submitting an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through its website here, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

