Owl Patio and Bar, also known as the home of the iconic Caesar cocktail, has reopened in Calgary.

Being the home of such a classic Canadian drink makes this an iconic spot and a long-awaited grand reopening.

Located at the Westin Calgary at 320 4th Avenue SW, this spot reopened to the public on Thursday, June 16.

This retro gem offers a lively space inside and ample patio space just in time for summer.

The Owl was once a staple spot within the Calgary dining scene. Recently, the famed spot has had to reinvent itself along the way, closing and reopening, popping up from time to time to remind Calgary what it’s all about.

Last year, the pop-up menu included extremely well-done lounge fare, serving appetizers like pizzas, sandwiches, and burgers. Cocktails, local craft beers, ciders, and fine wines have always been a part of the program here and will continue to be moving forward.

The menu now has a similar vibe, which is suitable for people who know the restaurant well and those who haven’t had the chance to check it out.

There’s a ton of variety with dishes here, such as watermelon salads, burgers, steaks, pasta, bar snacks, and flatbread pizza, to name a few. Shareables like wings, dips, pretzels, and more are ideal for splitting on the patio.

As for the drink menu, there’s an extensive list of local beers, ciders, wine, and cocktails, and also two different kinds of Caesars.

Go for the original recipe as it was made back in the 60s, or try the 53 Caesar, made with Walter’s Caesar Mix, Wild Life Distillery Vodka, and garnished with different charcuterie.

Stop by and order a Caesar where it all began.

Owl Patio and Bar

Address: 320 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram