Rajdoot, one of Calgary’s longest-standing Indian restaurants, just reopened its doors on 4th Street.

The team here closed doors over a year ago due to the pandemic, but the spot known for delicious beverages and tasty food is finally back.

Using high-quality and fresh ingredients in all dishes, Rajdoot is well known for delivering authentic Indian dishes for over 25 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajdoot Restaurant (@rajdootrestaurant)

Open for lunch and dinner, the menu here is filled with authentic dishes, classic desserts like gulab jamun, and tasty ambrosia drinks like lassi, chai, and exotic juices.

From sweet and creamy dishes to spicy favourites, the menu has tons of options.

We recommend starting with a few of the appetizers, like the classic samosa, or one of the many different kinds of deep-fried pakoras, including paneer cheese fritters and marinated chicken.

Yes, everyone’s favourite butter chicken is on the menu, and yes, it’s delicious. But the menu here allows diners to be slightly more adventurous, with tandoori delicacies, curries, and a long list of vegetarian options.

The Fish Tikka is marinated in yogurt with mild spices AND cooked in the traditional tandoor clay oven which also cooks several other dishes, as well as the many different flavours of naan bread.

Most dishes are made with protein or vegetables, cooked with care in a sweet, savoury, or spicy blend of ingredients, and served with some sides like sauteed spinach, roasted potatoes, and more.

You really can’t go wrong, there are going to be tons of dishes that appeal to every guest.

If you love Indian food and have never been to this spot, now is your chance to check it out.

Rajdoot Restaurant

Address: 2028 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram