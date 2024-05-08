This $10M Calgary house has picturesque mountain and downtown views

The most expensive house currently for sale in Calgary comes with incredible views of both downtown and the mountains and has even won a design award.

The house, located at 914 Crescent Road NW, is listed for $9,999,999 and stretches across 6,148 square feet in the luxury community of Rosedale.

We can’t help but admire the sweeping windows and stunning design from afar, and it’s absolutely worth taking a peek inside.

The large house has more than enough room for a big family with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. You won’t have any trouble navigating the space either with a stunning, award-winning glass elevator accessible to all floors.

It also has a super modern glass winding staircase in case you prefer taking the stairs.

It’s ideal for entertaining and getting cozy with as many as five fireplaces and six built-in televisions.

The main floor is an open concept with plenty of space easily lit by the natural light from all the surrounding windows.

The kitchen is also a dream with an adjoining butler’s pantry, an island with an attached table, and a showcase wine display.

If you prefer to eat outside during the warmer months, you’ll love the large covered deck completed with a fire table, television with a built-in BBQ and heaters!

It’s also a great spot for car enthusiasts, with a double garage and lift-enabling parking for five. Not only that, if you have a car worth showing off, there’s even a motorized car turntable.

You’ll also find a gym, playroom, golf simulator or hockey shootout screen, bar, sitting area, and an additional mudroom.

With so many incredible features and a stunning design, it’s not hard to see why this house is the 2023 Award Winner for Best Canada Custom Home.

Would you live here? Let us know in the comments!