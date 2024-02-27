$2.2M rural Alberta home built in 1979 has a HUGE indoor gymnasium

If you want country living and enjoy being active, a home in rural central Alberta is the place for you, complete with a massive indoor gymnasium.

The ranch-style home is listed for $2.2 million and was constructed in 1979, undergoing extensive renovations over the past years, per its listing.

The home boasts an open concept design with more than 2,600 square feet of living space on its main floor alone and includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The main floor holds a new kitchen, a dazzling central fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a glass sunroom/solarium and, of course, the nearly 1,200-square-foot gymnasium.

“This home was originally built with a massive heated pool and hot tub – however, the current owner converted it to a gym where they play basketball, volleyball, and badminton, as well as host numerous events,” the listing added.

The home offers up a full basement as well, with half of it being developed and the other half being used as storage and can be whipped into more development by the new owner if it’s wanted.

If you have deep enough pockets to snag this gem, you will get a cool house that sits on 120 acres of land filled with pastures, pens, and production farmland.

A 30X30 barn is on the property, complete with a heated tractor storage/shop, multiple stock waterers, a 40×80 quonset, a huge tall-equipment or cold storage shed, pipe fences, a riding arena, and a mature and private yard.