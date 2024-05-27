Cars dodge rogue tire rolling down Calgary highway

Calgarians have gotten pretty used to dodging hazards on the highways these days, as potholes are all over the city, but this weekend, drivers had another danger to contend with.

A rogue tired was seen rolling down Deerfoot Trail north of Peigan Trail in the city’s southeast, according to a video posted to Reddit over the weekend.

In the video, cars can be seen dodging the oncoming tire as it hurtles down the road into oncoming traffic.

Many people in the comments shared they had also seen the incident, with some saying they saw the vehicle it belonged to.

While some joked about the situation, others shared their concerns, citing the very real consequences of being hit by a tire on the highway.

Daily Hive has reached out to Calgary Police for further details but did not hear back before publishing.