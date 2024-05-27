Cars dodge rogue tire rolling down Calgary highway

Calgarians have gotten pretty used to dodging hazards on the highways these days, as potholes are all over the city, but this weekend, drivers had another danger to contend with.
A rogue tired was seen rolling down Deerfoot Trail north of Peigan Trail in the city’s southeast, according to a video posted to Reddit over the weekend.
Deerfoot Trail SE and North of Peigan trail SE. Still couldn’t find which car it belongs to.
byu/Capital_GL inCalgary
In the video, cars can be seen dodging the oncoming tire as it hurtles down the road into oncoming traffic.
Many people in the comments shared they had also seen the incident, with some saying they saw the vehicle it belonged to.
While some joked about the situation, others shared their concerns, citing the very real consequences of being hit by a tire on the highway.
- You might also like:
- Viral video captures man guiding mother duck and ducklings across busy Calgary road
- Giant lineup at Calgary job fair has people feeling hopeless about the job market
- Billboards are popping up urging people to skip an iconic Calgary Stampede event
Daily Hive has reached out to Calgary Police for further details but did not hear back before publishing.