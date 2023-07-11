Stampede fever? Here are some of the best rodeos you can check out in Alberta
If the Calgary Stampede has you in the Western spirit, there are a lot of other rodeos you can check out across Alberta.
They are spread out across the province, with rodeos happening in small towns all the way up to Alberta’s capital.
Of course, the Stampede doesn’t start the rodeo season in Alberta. There have already been rodeos in places like Ponoka, Medicine Hat, and Taber.
Here are some of the other rodeos you can check out across Alberta for the rest of the year.
Teepe Creek
When: July 13 to 16
Where: RR 2 Site 1 Box 26, Sexsmith
Bowden
When: July 14 and 15
Where: Rodeo Grounds, Bowden
Manning
When: July 22 and 23
Where: 907 3 Street SE, Manning
Medicine Hat
When: July 27 to 29
Where: 2055 21st Avenue SE, Medicine Hat
Rockyford
When: July 28 to 30
Where: 110 Main Street Rockyford
Pollockville
When: July 29
Where: Special Arena No. 2, Pollockville
Bruce
When: July 30
Where: Highway 14, Bruce
High Prairie
When: August 1 and 2
Where: High Prairie Rodeo Grounds
Strathmore
When: August 4 to 7
Where: Strathmore Grandstand 33 Wheatland Trail, Strathmore
Grimshaw
When: August 5 and 6
Where: Lac Cardinal Sports Ground, Grimshaw
La Crete
When: August 8 and 9
Where: Ag Society field, La Crete
Valleyview
When: August 12 and 13
Where: Crocus Hill Stampede Grounds
Pincher Creek
When: August 18 to 20
Where: 209 Canyon Drive, Pincher Creek
Lethbridge
When: August 24 to 26
Where: 3401 Parkside Drive S
Okotoks
When: August 25 to 27
Where: Millarville Race Track
Olds
When: September 15 and 16
Where: 5116 54 Street, Olds
Hanna
When: September 15 and 16
Where: Hanna Arena
Rimbey
When: September 21 to 24
Where: 4905 48 Ave, Rimbey
Edmonton
When: September 29 and 30
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Red Deer Canadian Rodeo Finals
When: November 1 to 5
Where: Westerner Park, Red Deer