Stampede fever? Here are some of the best rodeos you can check out in Alberta

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jul 11 2023, 5:56 pm
Calgary Stampede/Facebook

If the Calgary Stampede has you in the Western spirit, there are a lot of other rodeos you can check out across Alberta.

They are spread out across the province, with rodeos happening in small towns all the way up to Alberta’s capital.

Of course, the Stampede doesn’t start the rodeo season in Alberta. There have already been rodeos in places like Ponoka, Medicine Hat, and Taber.

Here are some of the other rodeos you can check out across Alberta for the rest of the year.

calgary stampede

Rodeo/Calgary Stampede

Teepe Creek

When: July 13 to 16
Where: RR 2 Site 1 Box 26, Sexsmith

Bowden

Alberta rodeo

Bowden Daze rodeo in July 2019 (Wanderlust Media/Shutterstock)

When: July 14 and 15
Where: Rodeo Grounds, Bowden

Manning

When: July 22 and 23
Where: 907 3 Street SE, Manning

Medicine Hat

rodeos Alberta

Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede/Facebook

When: July 27 to 29
Where: 2055 21st Avenue SE, Medicine Hat

Rockyford

When: July 28 to 30
Where: 110 Main Street Rockyford

Pollockville

When: July 29
Where: Special Arena No. 2, Pollockville

Bruce

When: July 30
Where: Highway 14, Bruce

High Prairie

When: August 1 and 2
Where: High Prairie Rodeo Grounds

Strathmore

rodeo fun

Bull riding competition/Jim Parkin/Shutterstock

When: August 4 to 7
Where: Strathmore Grandstand 33 Wheatland Trail, Strathmore

Grimshaw

When: August 5 and 6
Where: Lac Cardinal Sports Ground, Grimshaw

La Crete

When: August 8 and 9
Where: Ag Society field, La Crete

Valleyview

rodeos Alberta

Valleyview District Agriculture Society

When: August 12 and 13
Where: Crocus Hill Stampede Grounds

Pincher Creek

When: August 18 to 20
Where: 209 Canyon Drive, Pincher Creek

Lethbridge

When: August 24 to 26
Where: 3401 Parkside Drive S

Okotoks

When: August 25 to 27
Where: Millarville Race Track

Olds

When: September 15 and 16
Where: 5116 54 Street, Olds

Hanna

When: September 15 and 16
Where: Hanna Arena

Rimbey

When: September 21 to 24
Where: 4905 48 Ave, Rimbey

Edmonton

When: September 29 and 30
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Red Deer Canadian Rodeo Finals

Canadian Finals Rodeo

Canadian Finals Rodeo/Facebook

When: November 1 to 5
Where: Westerner Park, Red Deer

