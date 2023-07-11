Stampede fever? Here are some of the best rodeos you can check out in Alberta

If the Calgary Stampede has you in the Western spirit, there are a lot of other rodeos you can check out across Alberta.

They are spread out across the province, with rodeos happening in small towns all the way up to Alberta’s capital.

Of course, the Stampede doesn’t start the rodeo season in Alberta. There have already been rodeos in places like Ponoka, Medicine Hat, and Taber.

Here are some of the other rodeos you can check out across Alberta for the rest of the year.

When: July 13 to 16

Where: RR 2 Site 1 Box 26, Sexsmith

When: July 14 and 15

Where: Rodeo Grounds, Bowden

When: July 22 and 23

Where: 907 3 Street SE, Manning

When: July 27 to 29

Where: 2055 21st Avenue SE, Medicine Hat

When: July 28 to 30

Where: 110 Main Street Rockyford

When: July 29

Where: Special Arena No. 2, Pollockville

When: July 30

Where: Highway 14, Bruce

When: August 1 and 2

Where: High Prairie Rodeo Grounds

When: August 4 to 7

Where: Strathmore Grandstand 33 Wheatland Trail, Strathmore

When: August 5 and 6

Where: Lac Cardinal Sports Ground, Grimshaw

When: August 8 and 9

Where: Ag Society field, La Crete

When: August 12 and 13

Where: Crocus Hill Stampede Grounds

When: August 18 to 20

Where: 209 Canyon Drive, Pincher Creek

When: August 24 to 26

Where: 3401 Parkside Drive S

When: August 25 to 27

Where: Millarville Race Track

When: September 15 and 16

Where: 5116 54 Street, Olds

When: September 15 and 16

Where: Hanna Arena

When: September 21 to 24

Where: 4905 48 Ave, Rimbey

When: September 29 and 30

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: November 1 to 5

Where: Westerner Park, Red Deer