The woman at the centre of an intense gym confrontation that apparently led to a man being banned at the franchise is speaking out to Daily Hive after the video she posted of the incident went viral.

In the video, Kyla Diaz can be seen using equipment at Goodlife Fitness when a man comes out from the side shouting that he doesn’t want to be filmed and will “break [her] f**king phone” if he’s seen in the shot.

Diaz stands up for herself in the video but tells Daily Hive in an interview that she felt overwhelmed after the confrontation and started crying in the changeroom. It was her boyfriend that said she needed to say something.

“I actually went into the changeroom and started crying my eyes out. I think [because of] all the anger inside of me, I didn’t even take in what he was saying because I’m like, ‘Is he really saying this to my face right now?’ I was just shocked and confused.”

She says she had already told the man in the video that she would wait until his set was done when he expressed he didn’t want to be filmed in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYLA DIAZ (@fitbykyla)

She says she was told the man in the video is known to gym staff at the Goodlife in Calgary’s Beacon Hill, where the incident took place, and had previous incidents similar to this one in the past.

Diaz tells us the man in the video has been banned from all Goodlife gyms across Canada. Daily Hive has reached out to Goodlife Fitness for comment regarding this incident but has yet to receive a response.

“I feel like I’ve been running on adrenaline since Thursday when it happened. I can barely eat; I feel so anxious all the time. I don’t know what’s happening, and then people comment saying, ‘You should be careful, you don’t know what his motives are,’ and then sometimes I feel scared almost for my safety.”

Diaz says she’s been getting a lot of mixed responses from people since she posted the video on social media.

“I actually went to the gym Saturday, and there was this guy that came up to me right away, and he was like, ‘Hey, props to you, you did a good job!’ And there was this other guy right next to me, and he was like, ‘Oh, you’re so famous,’ and I just started laughing. I didn’t know how to react to that.”

“There was actually a guy right next to me when I was working out, and he was watching the video!”

She says she’s also gotten a lot of hate, including racist comments. The video sparked conversation over social media, with people debating whether or not people should be filming in gyms, but many agreed the man’s reaction was over the top.

Diaz says she films because she likes sharing her fitness journey with the world and has aspirations of becoming a fitness influencer.