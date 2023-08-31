Camrose is getting one of Canada’s most popular family-style restaurant chains: Ricky’s All Day Grill.

Conveniently located on Hwy. 13, this new spot is in the same location as the old Humpty’s.

This place is known for its delicious sit-down, made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

“We are excited to be bringing a Ricky‘s to the Camrose community and welcoming residents with a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner served up with a smile,” said local restauranteurs Andrea and Gersom Gamayot in a media release.

They also owned and operated the Humpty’s location, so it’s nice to see it staying local. In the spirit of keeping that tradition, this menu will also continue to feature Humpty’s famous breakfast pan scramblers.

Some other menu items include Eggs Benedict, signature Brekkie-Bowls, sandwiches, signature salads, and classics like the beer-battered Ocean Wise Fish & Chips. Ricky‘s also serves Alberta Beef Burgers, clubhouse sandwiches, hand-battered chicken tenders, and traditional Pasta.

Chances are, you’ve been to a Ricky’s…it’s just so nice that one will be located in such a convenient location for so many people in the Edmonton area.

Stay tuned for grand opening announcements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky’s Group of Restaurants (@rickysfamilyrestaurants) Ricky’s All Day Grill

Address: 5606 48th Avenue, Camrose

Instagram