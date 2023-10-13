So many critters to see at HUGE reptile expo in Calgary this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada’s largest non-profit reptile expo is in Calgary all weekend long, and there are so many opportunities to meet and learn all about some fascinating creatures.

If you’ve been looking to adopt a new scaly family member, you’ll have tons to choose from here, but organizers recommend doing the proper research into responsible pet ownership.

There are over 50 vendors scheduled to attend this year including vendors specializing in the animals themselves like Nocturnal Obsession Exotics and Lem’s Geckos.

The event is hosted by the Alberta Reptile and Amphibian Society (TARAS), a non-profit dedicated to fostering education about these often misunderstood critters and promoting conservation since 1984.

TARAS holds two expos a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

There will also be other forms of entertainment like Calgary’s Rainbow the Cloud and Friends and food trucks such as the Family Fry Guy.

Calgary Reptile Expo

Where: The Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE

When: October 14 to 15

Price: General admission is $10, tickets for kids between the ages of 6 and 12 are $7 and family passes are $35. Tickets can be purchased at the door.