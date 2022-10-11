4 perfect pumpkin patches near Calgary worth a fall road trip

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Get fall rolling by seeking out the perfect pumpkin in Calgary for this year’s Jack-O-Lantern, make sure to go before the good ones are gone!
There are plenty of places around the city where you can enjoy two of Alberta’s most iconic fall activities, pumpkin patches and corn mazes, in just one outing!
Here are four of the best pumpkin patches to visit around Calgary this October.
Butterfield Acres
View this post on Instagram
Butterfield Acres hosts pumpkin hunts every weekend in October and includes a tractor-pulled hay wagon, decoration stations, and a farmyard to visit some animals. Make sure you get your tickets ahead of time — every weekend has sold out so far!
When: Open weekends in October
Time: Between 10 am and 4 pm
Where: Butterfield Acres Petting Farm — 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW
Tickets: Free for kids not walking yet, $14.99 for kids, $16.99 general admission, available online
Calgary Corn Maze & Fun Farm
View this post on Instagram
Head over to the Calgary Corn Maze and Fun Farm for a walk in the corn and your pick of the perfect pumpkin!
When: Open Fridays through Sundays
Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm
Where: Calgary Corn Maze & Fun Farm — 284022 Township Road 224
Tickets: Free for kids two and under; $18 for adults; youth and senior discounts available
Cobb’s Adventure Park
View this post on Instagram
Check out Pumpkin Palooza at Cobb’s Adventure Park to find yourself the perfect soon-to-be-Jack-O-Lantern. The event takes place every weekend in October right up until Halloween.
When: Select days between October 1 and 30 — visit their website
Where: Cobb’s Corn Maze & Family Fun Park — 1500 84th Street NE
Tickets: Free for kids under three years old, $20 general admission
Granary Road
Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, check out their pumpkin patch! This year will also feature Pumpkin Chunkin which will feature contestants creating machines to launch as many pumpkins as possible. You can even get your own perfect pumpkin.
When: October 22 & 23
Time: 10 am to 5:30 pm
Where: 226066 112th Street W
Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity