4 perfect pumpkin patches near Calgary worth a fall road trip

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get fall rolling by seeking out the perfect pumpkin in Calgary for this year’s Jack-O-Lantern, make sure to go before the good ones are gone!

There are plenty of places around the city where you can enjoy two of Alberta’s most iconic fall activities, pumpkin patches and corn mazes, in just one outing!

Here are four of the best pumpkin patches to visit around Calgary this October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butterfield Acres (@butterfield_acres) on Oct 9, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Butterfield Acres hosts pumpkin hunts every weekend in October and includes a tractor-pulled hay wagon, decoration stations, and a farmyard to visit some animals. Make sure you get your tickets ahead of time — every weekend has sold out so far!

When: Open weekends in October

Time: Between 10 am and 4 pm

Where: Butterfield Acres Petting Farm — 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Tickets: Free for kids not walking yet, $14.99 for kids, $16.99 general admission, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Muchka (@calgarycornmaze) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Head over to the Calgary Corn Maze and Fun Farm for a walk in the corn and your pick of the perfect pumpkin!

When: Open Fridays through Sundays

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: Calgary Corn Maze & Fun Farm — 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: Free for kids two and under; $18 for adults; youth and senior discounts available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cobb’s Adventure Park (@cobbsadventurepark) on Oct 2, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Check out Pumpkin Palooza at Cobb’s Adventure Park to find yourself the perfect soon-to-be-Jack-O-Lantern. The event takes place every weekend in October right up until Halloween.

When: Select days between October 1 and 30 — visit their website

Where: Cobb’s Corn Maze & Family Fun Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: Free for kids under three years old, $20 general admission

Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, check out their pumpkin patch! This year will also feature Pumpkin Chunkin which will feature contestants creating machines to launch as many pumpkins as possible. You can even get your own perfect pumpkin.

When: October 22 & 23

Time: 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity