Calgary named one of the best cities in the world for LGBTQ+ inclusion

It’s one of the most beautiful cities in the country, and now Calgary has been named one of the best cities in the world for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The Open For Business City Ratings were first published in 2018 and updated in 2020. This year’s report has analyzed the latest data on 145 cities.

“This report provides a consolidated view of how inclusive and competitive a city is, presented in the form of the Open For Business City Ratings. They are intended to present a guide to which cities are open, progressive and competitive – and which are not,” the report stated.

No city in Canada received a full AAA rating; however, Calgary received an AA rating along with Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto.

For a city to be “open for business,” it means that it is easy to operate in, with low barriers to setting up and running a business, and it has a transparent system of governance with a low risk of corruption.

It also has a strong digital infrastructure, a hub for skills and talent, and a healthy “innovation ecosystem.”

It has a good quality of life and a dynamic cultural environment, and an inclusive and competitive city is globally connected and a welcoming place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, who are often among the most marginalized communities around the world.

According to the report, Amsterdam is the world’s most open for business city.