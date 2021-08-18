You can now rent out backyard pools Airbnb-style in Calgary (PHOTOS)

If you don’t have your own private pool to cool off in, you’re in luck. An Airbnb-style website offers up a chance to rent other peoples’ backyard pools in Calgary.

Yes, you read that right. A company called Swimply allows pool owners to list their private oasis out by the hour to let others enjoy a private swim experience.

The website is an online marketplace similar to Airbnb, where, instead of listing properties, homeowners can put their pools up for rent.

Currently there is just one pool listed in Calgary, however as this trend grows, other YYC pool owners are likely to jump on board.

The southeast Calgary pool is currently going for $70 an hour for up to 10 guests, with additional people allowed for $8 each, to a total of 18 guests.

The heated pool features a private outdoor change room, plenty of seating, a cabana for some shade, and access to a barbecue, TV, and Bluetooth speaker.

Pool owners aren’t obligated to provide guests with access to a bathroom, but about 85% of Swimply’s current hosts do, according to the company. Hosts who don’t have washroom facilities available for use can only rent their pools for one hour at a time to a maximum of five guests.

Owners can also set limits on how many people are allowed in the pool.

In addition to Calgary, Swimply operates in Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Winnipeg, plus a number of US cities.

Plus, it looks like the company is continuing to grow, with plans for “Joyspace” coming soon on their website, allowing hosts to rent out things like basketball courts, private gyms, and home studios.