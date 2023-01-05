News

Relief at the pump: Alberta gas prices are set to drop this week

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 5 2023, 7:03 pm
Relief at the pump: Alberta gas prices are set to drop this week
Elevated Eye/Shutterstock

Friday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately two cents per litre to $1.299 and $1.319 on January 6.

Remember back in the summer when we were celebrating the price of gas was dropping to $1.71 and $1.75 in both cities? Dark times.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by two cents in Edmonton and three cents per litre in Calgary.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Vancouver at $1.699 and St. John’s at $1.663. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can before the holidays!

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.