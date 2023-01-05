Relief at the pump: Alberta gas prices are set to drop this week

Friday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately two cents per litre to $1.299 and $1.319 on January 6.

Remember back in the summer when we were celebrating the price of gas was dropping to $1.71 and $1.75 in both cities? Dark times.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by two cents in Edmonton and three cents per litre in Calgary.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Vancouver at $1.699 and St. John’s at $1.663. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can before the holidays!