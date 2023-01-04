EventsConcerts

9 concerts we can't wait to see in Edmonton in 2023

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 4 2023, 4:57 pm
Debby Wong/Shutterstock | Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Nothing beats a night out enjoying live music from a favourite musician, and there are plenty of concerts to look forward to in Edmonton this year.

We have rounded up some of the biggest names taking the stage in Edmonton in 2023, and we can’t wait to hear their tunes live!

Thomas Rhett — February 11

Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $46 to $296; tickets can be found here

Old Dominion — March 2

 

A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic)

Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $100 to $344; tickets can be found here

July Talk — April 4

 

A post shared by July Talk (@julytalk)

Where: Winspear Centre
Tickets: $45 to $65; tickets can be found here

Sabrina Carpenter — April 5

 

A post shared by Paco Rabanne (@pacorabanne)

Where: Union Hall
Tickets: $203; tickets can be found here

Shania Twain — May 5/6

 

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $162 to $730; tickets can be found here

Luke Combs — June 3

 

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Tickets: $262 to $1,126; tickets can be found here

Blink-182 — June 29

 

A post shared by blink-182 (@blink182)

Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $110 to $590; tickets can be found here

Rod Stewart — August 5

 

A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $48 to $454; tickets can be found here

Shania Twain — November 12

 

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $65 to $396; tickets can be found here

So, there you have it.

We are sure there will be even more huge acts coming to YEG in 2023, and the lineup is already looking mighty good. S0 grab your tickets and see some iconic acts!

