9 concerts we can't wait to see in Edmonton in 2023

Nothing beats a night out enjoying live music from a favourite musician, and there are plenty of concerts to look forward to in Edmonton this year.

We have rounded up some of the biggest names taking the stage in Edmonton in 2023, and we can’t wait to hear their tunes live!

Thomas Rhett — February 11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Rhett Akins (@thomasrhettakins)

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $46 to $296; tickets can be found here

Old Dominion — March 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic)

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $100 to $344; tickets can be found here

July Talk — April 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by July Talk (@julytalk)

Where: Winspear Centre

Tickets: $45 to $65; tickets can be found here

Sabrina Carpenter — April 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paco Rabanne (@pacorabanne)

Where: Union Hall

Tickets: $203; tickets can be found here

Shania Twain — May 5/6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $162 to $730; tickets can be found here

Luke Combs — June 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Tickets: $262 to $1,126; tickets can be found here

Blink-182 — June 29

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blink-182 (@blink182)

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $110 to $590; tickets can be found here

Rod Stewart — August 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $48 to $454; tickets can be found here

Shania Twain — November 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $65 to $396; tickets can be found here

So, there you have it.

We are sure there will be even more huge acts coming to YEG in 2023, and the lineup is already looking mighty good. S0 grab your tickets and see some iconic acts!