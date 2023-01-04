9 concerts we can't wait to see in Edmonton in 2023

Nothing beats a night out enjoying live music from a favourite musician, and there are plenty of concerts to look forward to in Edmonton this year.
We have rounded up some of the biggest names taking the stage in Edmonton in 2023, and we can’t wait to hear their tunes live!
Thomas Rhett — February 11
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $46 to $296; tickets can be found here
Old Dominion — March 2
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $100 to $344; tickets can be found here
July Talk — April 4
Where: Winspear Centre
Tickets: $45 to $65; tickets can be found here
Sabrina Carpenter — April 5
Where: Union Hall
Tickets: $203; tickets can be found here
Shania Twain — May 5/6
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $162 to $730; tickets can be found here
Luke Combs — June 3
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Tickets: $262 to $1,126; tickets can be found here
Blink-182 — June 29
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $110 to $590; tickets can be found here
Rod Stewart — August 5
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $48 to $454; tickets can be found here
Shania Twain — November 12
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: $65 to $396; tickets can be found here
So, there you have it.
We are sure there will be even more huge acts coming to YEG in 2023, and the lineup is already looking mighty good. S0 grab your tickets and see some iconic acts!