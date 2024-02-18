Red Wings fan reveals how he snuck an octopus into Flames game

A decades-long hockey tradition made its way to the Scotiabank Saddledome’s ice during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings.

As the Red Wings opened up a 4-0 lead on the Flames with about 10 minutes to go in regulation, a fan of the spoked wheel made his way down his section and tossed a dead octopus onto the ice.

In an age where arena security is at an all-time high, it is a wonder that a fan could smuggle the creature into the game. Luckily, we got some idea of how it happened. The fan is a subscriber to the popular Winged Wheel podcast and sent some behind-the-scenes photos of how he went about smuggling the octopus to the hosts.

From the looks of it, the fan tightly wrapped the octopus to his torso using what appears to be plastic wrap. Since there was no metal involved, it would have easily passed through the metal detectors at every entrance. He must’ve gotten lucky, however, as a security pat down would have revealed that something was afoot.

UPDATE: The legend who got the octopus on the ice in Calgary is a Winged Wheel Podcast Patreon supporter, and sent us some behind-the-scenes from before & after his toss. 🐙 He'll be getting some exclusive WWP merch & Red Wings tickets for his heroism. #LGRW https://t.co/J0d9fr5EEf pic.twitter.com/lO91DXvYs0 — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) February 18, 2024

Though the tradition is among the most well-known and beloved in the sport, it still isn’t allowed. The fan responsible also shared a photo of himself after the toss, holding up a ticket that he had been given for smuggling the sea creature and sending it over the glass.

Red Wings fans had a lot to cheer about during that game as they wound up shutting out the Flames by a score of 5-0, putting a dent in Calgary’s bid to reenter the playoff picture. The Red Wings, on the other hand, are clinging to the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, just two points above the New Jersey Devils.