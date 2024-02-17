Yegor Sharangovich hasn’t been with the Calgary Flames for very long, but fans are already well aware of his love for Lego sets.

Sharangovich, known by his teammates and fans as ‘Sharky,’ showed off his love for Lego in a post that the Flames team’s official account shared on X nearly a month ago.

Yegor Sharangovich: Lego master. (also, shark shirt ftw) pic.twitter.com/sHekl8xAnR — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 22, 2024

“Yegor Sharangovich: Lego master,” the Flames account wrote.

Prior to the Flames’ afternoon game versus the Detroit Red Wings, Sharangovich spotted a fan in the crowd who had brought a Lego set to the game for him to have. The 25-year-old was happy to take it and gave the fan a stick in return for their kind gesture.

Someone traded Yegor Sharangovich a FULL LEGO SET for a stick during warmies 🤣🧱 pic.twitter.com/q6hqc7MX4x — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 17, 2024

Sharangovich’s love for Lego sets has been well documented, particularly as of late. His wife, Darya, shared a post on her Instagram in late January where she asked Flames fans to help him decide which set to choose.

Please help Yegor Sharangovich choose his next Lego set to build. His wife's Instagram account is @dasha_gero. #Flames pic.twitter.com/OEz391bU3W — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) January 24, 2024

“Pls help Yegor to select his next target,” she wrote.

While not the most common hobby for NHL players, it is evident that the first-year Flame loves it. With this latest exchange with a fan, you can expect to hear plenty more about Sharangovich and his Lego sets in the coming days and weeks.

Sharangovich has quickly become a favourite among Calgary fans, thanks mainly to his on-ice play. Though he is in a bit of a slump, he has had an excellent season with 20 goals and 36 points through 54 games. Acquired in an offseason trade with the New Jersey Devils that saw Tyler Toffoli head the other way, Sharangovich has been everything general manager Craig Conroy expected him to be.