World-famous RCMP Musical Ride returns to Calgary this spring

May 23 2023, 9:37 pm
RCMP Musical Ride (City of Burnaby)
A unique piece of Canadian showmanship is making its return to Calgary next month in support of an important cause.

Touching down in various communities across the country, the RCMP Musical Ride tour will be stopping at Fort Calgary National Historic Site on Sunday, June 4.

Emma Maternity House Society will be hosting the popular ride in conjunction with its annual tea social, and guests can get tickets for one or both events.

RCMP Musical Ride is typically a half-hour-long show with intricate drills and choreography, including the famous “Dome” formation, which was once featured on the back of the Canadian 50-dollar bill, and the exciting “Charge” movement, where lances are lowered and the riders’ mounts launch into a gallop.

The RCMP Musical Ride has played a role in Canada’s national police force since 1873. It has toured around the world, including in Europe and Asia, and proceeds of events support local charities.

Musical Ride

RCMP Musical Ride (Mariemily Photos/Shutterstock)

Emma House, a non-profit organization providing transitional housing to expectant homeless and at-risk women, will be hosting its annual tea social after the ride. The fundraising afternoon will include live performances, raffle prizes, and delicious tea and pastries. All funds will go to support Emma House and its programs.

Emma House provides the only program of its kind in Calgary, giving up to two years of holistic support and 24/7 trauma-informed care to help mothers and their little ones bloom in their new lives. Over 200 mothers have found sanctuary at the organization since its inception.

Emma House Iris 2023

Emma House/Submitted

RCMP Musical Ride will also perform five times during the upcoming Calgary Stampede.

RCMP Musical Ride and Emma Maternity House Annual Tea Social

When: June 4, 2023
Time: 1 to 2 pm (Musical Ride), 3 to 5 pm (annual tea social)
Where: Fort Calgary National Historic Site — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Tickets: $20 plus fees (Musical Ride only), $90 plus fees (Musical Ride plus annual tea social). Purchase online

