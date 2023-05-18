RCMP clock driver going nearly 90 km/h over speed limit near Banff

The RCMP says it nabbed a driver going nearly 90 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit near Banff earlier this week.

Mounties say on Tuesday around 6:30 pm a Lake Louise RCMP officer was conducting patrols on Highway 1 when they spotted a vehicle travelling at an extremely high speed westbound between Lake Louise and Banff.

The vehicle was recorded travelling at 179 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, and the driver was served a summons to appear in court.

“Traffic safety is a priority for Lake Louise RCMP,” said Sergeant Susan Richter, detachment commander of Lake Louise RCMP, in a news release. “Our officers are on the road every day to identify high-risk driving behaviours and intervene so that everyone can make it to their destination safely.”

Alberta RCMP added it would like to remind motorists that unsafe speeds increase the risk of collision and serious injury for all road users.

“Unfortunately, this traffic safety violation is a common habit among many drivers,” RCMP stated.

So far in 2023, RCMP has issued 864 tickets for speed violations on Highway 1 in Banff National Park, 61 of these violations involved speeds in excess of 50 km over the posted speed limit.

According to a report by Alberta Transportation, in 2020, 26.2% of fatal collisions were reported as involving unsafe speeds.