Popular hiking trail in Banff closed due to grizzly bear and cub

A popular hiking trail in Banff has been closed due to a grizzly bear and her cub being spotted in the area.

The notice issued by Parks Canada affects a trail near Lake Louise popular with tourists called the Plain of Six Glaciers Trail.

Parks Canada stated that “a female grizzly bear and cub are frequenting the area,” adding that the penalty for violating the closure may result in a maximum fine of $25,000 under the Canada National Parks Act.

There is no end date to the closure; however, the Parks Canada website has the closure set to tentatively expire on June 16.

More information about the area closures can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Earlier this year, a black bear attacked and killed a dog on a popular trail in Jasper National Park, with parks officials eventually locating and killing the bear.