Popular trail in Kananaskis Country closed due to multiple grizzlies

A popular hiking trail in Kananaskis Country west of Calgary has been closed after multiple grizzly bears have been spotted in the area.

Alberta Parks issued the closure for Rawson Lake Trail and basin, including Sarrail Ridge in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on Tuesday and will be in effect “until further notice.”

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time. To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear: