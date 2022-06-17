Move over Strawberry Moon, a rare celestial event is going to put you to shame in Alberta next week on June 24.

According to the Old Farmers’ Almanac’s June night sky guide, five planets and the moon will be in perfect alignment next week, and will be visible with the naked eye.

While a telescope or pair of binoculars would help, the event will be completely viewable with the naked eye.

Mercury, Venus, the Moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be in perfect alignment in their “true order” stretching out from the sun.

The only problem is you’ll have to wake up really early.

The celestial event will require you to step outside your home at approximately 4:20 am, which is 40 minutes before sunrise. The Old Farmers’ Almanac suggests you’ll want to look towards the southern and eastern sky.

Astronomer Gary Sernik told the Old Farmer’s Almanac that an event like this is truly rare.

“It’s been about 100 years since a similarly compact parade of planets graced our skies and you’ll have to wait until 2041 to see such an arrangement again.”

So if you can’t wait 19 years for the next one, remember to wake up at around 4 am on June 24, grab a cup of coffee, put on your robe, and look up to the southeast.