First Call: Four Alberta breweries collab on craft beer for first responders
Four different breweries across Alberta have worked together to create an all-new beer called First Call.
- You might also like:
- Porta potties line 17th Ave ready for Flames fans on the Red Mile (PHOTOS)
- Un-beer-lievable: Here's which Canadian NHL fans drink the most at games
- Popular Doritos chip flavours ranked from worst to best
This beer is an effort to raise money for first responders, with every sale being donated to charity support systems that directly serve Alberta’s first responders.
The four Alberta breweries that contributed to this great effort are Last Best Brewing & Distilling, Campio Brewing Co., Banff Brewing Co., and Jasper Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
One dollar from every four-pack will go to the Legacy Place Society, a charity that makes sure all “First Responders and Military Personnel have user-friendly access to resources to build resiliency and reduce the stigma of mental health concerns as an individual and as a family.”
A portion of the sales from each specific brewery will also be going to a local charity of its choice.
According to the breweries, this limited-edition First Call beer is an approachable blood orange IPA with tangerine, grapefruit, and lime notes with a blood orange twist.
First Call went on sale today in participating Alberta liquor stores; it’s available on draught and in four-packs at all of the four breweries that helped make this beer for a cause.
First Call Beer
Address: 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Address: 624 Connaught Drive, Jasper
Address: 110 Banff Avenue, Banff