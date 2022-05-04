Four different breweries across Alberta have worked together to create an all-new beer called First Call.

This beer is an effort to raise money for first responders, with every sale being donated to charity support systems that directly serve Alberta’s first responders.

The four Alberta breweries that contributed to this great effort are Last Best Brewing & Distilling, Campio Brewing Co., Banff Brewing Co., and Jasper Brewing Co.

One dollar from every four-pack will go to the Legacy Place Society, a charity that makes sure all “First Responders and Military Personnel have user-friendly access to resources to build resiliency and reduce the stigma of mental health concerns as an individual and as a family.”

A portion of the sales from each specific brewery will also be going to a local charity of its choice.

According to the breweries, this limited-edition First Call beer is an approachable blood orange IPA with tangerine, grapefruit, and lime notes with a blood orange twist.

First Call went on sale today in participating Alberta liquor stores; it’s available on draught and in four-packs at all of the four breweries that helped make this beer for a cause.

First Call Beer

Address: 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 624 Connaught Drive, Jasper

Address: 110 Banff Avenue, Banff