Torrential rain made an Alberta waterfall swell in size in just hours (VIDEO)

A massive rainstorm drenching Alberta has raised water levels in numerous rivers and streams, and a video of a waterfall west of Calgary swelling in size in a matter of hours is jaw-dropping.

The compilation of clips of Elbow Falls shows the falls going at a nice, tranquil pace followed by shots taken 20 hours later, with the falls looking like chocolate milk and growing exponentially in size.

A few comparison clips of Elbow Falls at noon yesterday and twenty hours later. #abstorm #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/q8O90XiHXe — Jo Majko (@attila_thefun) June 14, 2022

The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency on Monday afternoon due to a massive rainstorm that could dump up to 150+ mm in some areas.

The city says significant rainfall is in the forecast for the Bow and Elbow River catchments, including Calgary, with total amounts up to 100-150 mm expected. This will result in a rapid increase in river flows for the Bow River, Elbow River as well as Fish Creek and Pine Creek, Tuesday and Wednesday with river flows remaining elevated through to the weekend

Overbank flooding in some low-lying areas and basement seepage are possible.

On Monday, the province held a press conference to update Albertans on the rain and flood risks, adding that models at that time suggested that the heaviest amounts were expected in the High River area.

Rainfall warnings remain in place for areas across western and southern Alberta, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.