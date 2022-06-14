This map shows you which Calgary neighbourhoods are at-risk of flooding

As rain continues to fall in Calgary and the surrounding area, a map on the city’s website tells you exactly which neighbourhoods are currently at-risk of flooding.

The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency on Monday afternoon due to a massive rainstorm that could dump up to 150+ mm in some areas.

The declaration allows police and fire to go door to door and advise people that they may be under an evacuation order. No such order has been made at this time.

You might also like: Calgary declares local state of emergency as flood threat looms

Torrential rain made an Alberta waterfall swell in size in just hours (VIDEO)

2 towns in Alberta are set to become one and the new name's fancy

A map on the city’s website outlines the areas in the city expected to be the most impacted by heavy rainfall, which includes Sunnyside, Prince’s Island Park, and portions of Hillhurst and Bowness.

The city says significant rainfall is in the forecast for the Bow and Elbow River catchments, including Calgary, with total amounts up to 100-150 mm expected. This will result in a rapid increase in river flows for the Bow River, Elbow River as well as Fish Creek and Pine Creek, Tuesday and Wednesday with river flows remaining elevated through to the weekend

Overbank flooding in some low-lying areas and basement seepage are possible.