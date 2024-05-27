Majority of Calgarians believe quality of life has worsened in the city

While Calgary continues to be a hot spot for movers from all over the country and the world, it looks like locals think the quality of life in the city is not so hot.

The findings were published by the market research firm Ipsos, using data from telephone surveys. Over 2,500 Calgarians were surveyed between February 27 and March 26, 2024.

The survey found that while many Calgarians still hold positive views of living in the city, as 70% of respondents said the quality of life was “good,” perceptions have notably shifted towards the negative compared to the fall.

Three-fifths of Calgarians included in the survey say the quality of life in the city has worsened in the past three years, marking a historic high.

Locals would like to see improvements in several areas, including infrastructure, traffic and roads, homelessness, poverty and affordable housing, and crime, safety, and policing. Calgarians also brought all of those areas to the forefront in the fall of 2023, but the economy and transit have risen in priority this year.

When it comes to city services, Calgarians demonstrate low satisfaction in affordable housing, development approvals, City planning and real estate as well as social services, and engagement and more.

The high number of people disappointed in city services is on par with how Calgarians feel about their tax dollars. Perceived value for taxes is at an all-time low, with only around two-fifths of respondents rating believing they get a good value for their taxes.

On the other hand, sidewalks and pathways, Calgary 911 and Calgary Fire Department all got the seal approval from locals.

The survey also examined sentiments around the city’s future, breaking another public opinion record.

Based on the responses, two-thirds of Calgarians are optimistic that the city is heading in the right direction for the coming decade, demonstrating historically low support.

Most Calgarians can agree on one positive development in the city, though, with almost 90% believing the city’s new Green Line will positively influence its future.

The survey will be presented to Calgary City Council on Tuesday.