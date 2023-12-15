NewsTransportationWeatherUrbanized

Icy roads cause vehicles to pile up on QE2 between Airdrie and Red Deer

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 15 2023, 6:16 pm
Supplied

RCMP say there have been numerous collisions Friday morning on the QE2 from Airdrie to Red Deer, calling driving conditions “very poor.”

Mounties added that a tow advisory is currently in effect for motorists who are involved in collisions on the major roadway.

“Tow trucks cannot come to the area so please do not call them,” police said in a news release.

Photos shared by RCMP show vehicles piled up, including semi-trucks.

Supplied

Supplied

Supplied

QE2

Supplied

QE2

Supplied

RCMP advises that traffic is slowly moving in the northbound lanes of Highway 2, between Olds and Didsbury. Southbound lanes are still impassable.

“Travel is not recommended,” RCMP added.

Fog was also reported in the area, with Calgarians waking up to a blanket of fog covering the city Friday morning.

You can check current road conditions through 511 Alberta here.

