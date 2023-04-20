Pump drop: Alberta gas prices are set to dip tomorrow

Friday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Edmonton and Calgary will drop by approximately four cents per litre to $1.379 and $1.399 on April 21.

Remember last summer when we were celebrating the price of gas dropping to $1.71 and $1.75 in both cities? Dark times.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to drop by four cents per litre along with the price of diesel, dropping by two cents in Edmonton and Calgary.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Vancouver at $1.849 and St. John’s at $1.79. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can before the holidays!