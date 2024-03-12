"Unaffordable”: Premier Smith joins calls to halt upcoming carbon tax hike

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rallying behind Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Andrew Furey as he calls on Ottawa to stop the upcoming carbon tax increase.

The increase is scheduled to come into effect on April 1, with the carbon tax reaching more than 17 cents per litre of gas and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas, according to the Canadian Tax Payers Federation.

Smith reacted to a post shared by Furey on X, where he shared his concerns over the price hike.

“I continue to stand up for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians against the federal carbon tax. I am now asking Ottawa to pause its planned increase to the carbon tax, set for April 1st, as the high cost of living is enough of a burden on families,” reads Furey’s post.

He also included photos of a letter his government sent to Ottawa detailing the impacts that the increase would have on families.

Smith re-shared the post, adding, “Alberta stands should to shoulder with the people of Newfoundland & Labrador.”

Alberta stands shoulder to shoulder with people of Newfoundland & Labrador in their opposition to the Federal carbon tax, which makes life more unaffordable and hurts families. https://t.co/402NM3halh — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) March 12, 2024

April 1 is set to be an expensive day for Albertans at the pumps since a second price increase will also be coming into effect.