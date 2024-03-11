Purple to orange: Albertans react to Naheed Nenshi NDP leadership bid

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has announced he will run for leader of the Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP), and Albertans have quite a bit to say.

Nenshi, a well-known face in Alberta politics who served three terms as Calgary mayor, announced on Monday afternoon that he was trading his signature purple for NDP orange.

“Albertans deserve a smart, capable government that focuses on the values and priorities we all share,” said Nenshi in a press release.

“We need a government that focuses on prosperity and opportunity. On affordability and fairness. On our healthcare and education. On working to prevent the impacts of fire, flood, and drought.”

Hi, I’m Naheed Nenshi. I’m running to be the leader of Alberta’s NDP and the next premier of this province. I can’t do this without your support. Visit https://t.co/OqpFCojIcF to buy a membership and sign up as a supporter. We can do this. Together. For Alberta. For all of us. pic.twitter.com/PjWUxnwhhT — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) March 11, 2024

Nenshi was first elected mayor of Calgary in 2010, becoming the first Muslim mayor of a major North American city. His popularity skyrocketed following his handling of the 2013 flood, securing his second term with 74% of the vote in the municipal election that year.

Known for being opinionated and outspoken, Nenshi won his third term in 2018 with 51% of the vote.

So, how are Albertans reacting to the news? The response to Nenshi’s campaign video on X came swiftly. Some were happy; others, not so much.

For the first time in my life, I’ve bought a party membership. Not every decision he made as a Mayor may have worked out, but I’ll never forget his leadership during the Calgary floods. — Avery Acheson (@AveryInRedDeer) March 11, 2024

Perfect. That will guarantee a UCP win in the next election. — #TrudeauMustGo-Lynx 🍎🍏 (@dkelland1) March 11, 2024

Nope. You were a disastrous mayor, and you’d be an even more disastrous Premier, if elected. You should have stayed gone, “your worship”. — TotallyAddled (@TotallyAddled) March 11, 2024

So far for leader of our province this is the best choice in years. Someone not afraid to disagree and still work in the same room for a common best result. I’ll be having a coffee with this energetic human soon. Thanks for running @nenshi https://t.co/SwA9itcFgS — Claresholm’s “Just a Cook” (@roysplacerest) March 11, 2024

The Alberta NDP will vote for its next leader in June. To vote, Albertan residents age 14 and older must hold a valid party membership before April 22, 2024.