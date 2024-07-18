4 Flames who could be dealt between now and the trade deadline

Craig Conroy has made plenty of moves since taking over as the general manager of the Calgary Flames, and he may not be done just yet.

Conroy has moved plenty of veterans off his roster, most recently Jacob Markstrom and Andrew Mangiapane, to help build toward the Flames’ future by acquiring prospects and picks.

The Flames are essentially in a rebuild, with the public consensus being that they hope to be competitive by the time they move into their new arena in 2027-28. To help that become a reality, here are four other players that they may look to move between now and the 2025 trade deadline.

Andrei Kuzmenko

Position: LW

Contract: $5.5 million (UFA in 2025)

2023-24 stats: 72 GP, 22 G, 24 A, 46 PTS

After an outstanding rookie season, 28-year-old Andrei Kuzmenko struggled early in 2023-24 and wound up being a part of the package the Vancouver Canucks sent to the Flames in the Elias Lindholm deal.

That move seemed to get Kuzmenko going, as he wound up recording 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games as a Flame. Despite endearing himself to the fan base, however, his age simply doesn’t line up with this team’s future plans, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him shipped out before the 2024-25 season comes to an end.

Anthony Mantha

Position: LW/RW

Contract: $3.5 million (UFA in 2025)

2023-24 stats: 74 GP, 23 G, 21 A, 44 PTS

Many were confused when it was reported that the Flames were targeting Anthony Mantha in free agency. Once it was announced that they had signed him to just a one-year deal, however, it all made a lot more sense.

Mantha feels like a player brought in by Conroy who will have the opportunity to produce big numbers and then be moved to a contending team at the trade deadline for a return that will help the future of the Flames. While nothing is guaranteed, it would be quite shocking to see him play the full season out in Calgary.

Rasmus Andersson

Position: D

Contract: $4.55 million (UFA in 2026)

2023-24 stats: 78 GP, 9 G, 30 A, 39 PTS

The most valuable trade chip the Flames have is Rasmus Andersson. The 27-year-old has proven he can play top-pairing minutes and has a very team-friendly contract. Should he be made available, many contending teams across the league would be interested in him.

With Andersson still having two seasons remaining on his deal, there is no rush to move him at this time, making the opportunity of him being dealt far lower than the two players above. That said, if Conroy were to get an offer that blows him away, expect him to pull the trigger.

Dan Vladar

Position: G

Contract: $2.2 million (UFA in 2025)

2023-24 stats: 20 GP, 3.62 GAA, .882 SV%

Over the past three seasons, Dan Vladar has done little to prove that he’s a regular NHL goaltender. In a combined 75 games, he has an underwhelming 3.06 goals against average (GAA) paired with a .894 save percentage (SV%).

Vladar is expected to be used in a tandem role with Dustin Wolf this coming season. Should he be able to pick up his play coming off of hip surgery, the Flames may consider moving him close to the deadline if any teams show interest.