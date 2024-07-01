Flames looking to sign free-agent Anthony Mantha: report

Despite moving several players out recently, the Calgary Flames have remained adamant that they intend to be competitive in 2024-25. A new report seems to back up their comments.

The Flames will be targeting forward Anthony Mantha in free agency this afternoon, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Mantha began the 2023-24 season with the Washington Capitals, but wound up being dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights just days before the trade deadline. The 6-foot-5, 234-pound winger put up a combined 23 goals and 44 points in 74 games this past season, while going pointless in three playoff outings.

Though Mantha is known for being extremely talented, his inconsistencies and at times underwhelming compete level have drawn criticism. Whether that stands to change at the age of 29 remains to be seen, but it seems as though the Flames are willing to chance it.

As per AFPAnalytics contract projections, Mantha is expected to sign a three-year, $14.3 million deal that would carry an average annual value (AAV) of roughly $4.8 million. He’s currently coming off of a four-year, $22.8 million deal, which had an AAV of $5.7 million.