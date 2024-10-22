Pospisil proving many wrong playing at centre for the Flames

Through six games, Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil is showing no signs of a sophomore slump.

It’s been quite the journey for Pospisil, who, at this time last year, didn’t have much of a future with the Flames. The soon-to-be 25-year-old failed to make the Flames’ roster out of training camp a season ago and was not considered a top prospect in the organization.

A few injuries in early November allowed Pospisil to get his first NHL opportunity, however, and he has certainly made the most of it. Right from the get-go last season, he’s established himself as a physical, intimidating presence who could provide some secondary scoring. The strong play earned him a two-year, $2 million extension.

While most people thought he was best suited as a bottom-six winger, the Flames coaching staff saw even more potential and discussed using him down the middle for the 2024-25 season.

“I just want to see if he’s able to do it without losing what makes him a really effective hockey player for us,” head coach Ryan Huska said during training camp.

The reaction to this news was mixed, as fans and the media questioned whether Pospisil had what it takes to be an NHL centreman.

The biggest cause for concern was that Pospisil’s elite speed made him much more effective on the wing, allowing him to hound opposing teams on the forecheck. Huska recently admitted this was a concern he also had but believes it hasn’t been an issue through the season’s first five games.

“His speed is something that separates him from other players. That was one of our concerns with having him in the middle of the ice,” Huska said. “I think he’s figuring out where and when he can use that. We don’t want him to lose the speed that he plays the game with because he drives defencemen back; he hurries decisions that they have to make.”

Through five games, Pospisil has a goal and four helpers. He’s also continued to be an agitating presence, dropping the gloves with Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster early this season.

Perhaps even better is that he’s seemed to spark a resurgence in his linemate, Jonathan Huberdeau. He’s helped open up a ton of ice for the 31-year-old, who is having by far and away his best start to a season since joining the Flames with six points through five games.

So far, it’s been smooth sailing for Pospisil down the middle of the ice. While there may be some lows along the way, he is quickly proving that he is just as effective, if not more, at the centre position.