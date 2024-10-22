Flames goalie Wolf has an interesting history with Sidney Crosby

For the first time in his young NHL career, Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf is set to take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wolf, who has started two of the Flames’ five games so far this season, will be in between the pipes tonight at the Saddledome. He’s been excellent early on, with a 2.02 goals against average (GAA) and a .944 save percentage (SV%).

Despite only playing in 20 NHL games to date, Wolf has faced some of the game’s best stars while in a Flames uniform, including Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard, who was in town exactly one week ago. Wolf was up to the task in that challenge, stopping all seven shots Bedard fired his way in what ended up being a 3-1 win for the Flames.

Crosby, of course, is on an entirely different level than Bedard, given his lengthy tenure in the NHL, but fans shouldn’t expect their young goaltender to be starstruck. Though this will be his first time playing against the Penguins captain, he revealed to media yesterday that they have shared the ice together in the past.

“Growing up, I was good family friends with his agent, who is now mine,” Wolf said. “So, when Sid was going through his concussion stuff many, many years back, I was able to share the ice with him a couple times. I was a really young kid at that point.”

Many fans will remember Crosby’s concussion issues, which, at the time, some believed were career-threatening. The 37-year-old has been able to remain quite healthy ever since his return, however, and continues to be an elite talent, having recently recorded his 1,600th career point. Through seven games this season, he has one goal and five helpers.

The Flames will look to continue what is already their best start as an organization since relocating to Calgary in 1980. Despite losing their last game versus the Seattle Kraken, they were able to take it to overtime, meaning they are still undefeated in regulation.

Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 7:30 pm MT.