Pospisil gets Flames contract extension day after whacking Marchand

The Calgary Flames have signed Martin Pospisil to a two-year, $2 million extension, the team announced this afternoon.

Pospisil began the 2023-24 season in the AHL with the Calgary Wrangles, but earned his first-ever NHL call up in early November. The 24-year-old was considered to be a borderline prospect coming into the season, but has quickly impressed with four goals and 11 points through 34 games.

“We have seen tremendous growth and maturity in Martin’s game since we drafted him in 2018,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “Martin has become a big part of our team and we are excited to have him under contract for the next two years.”

While his offensive contributions have helped, what has really been impressive is the physical edge Pospisil provides. Standing at 6-foot-2, he fears nobody on the ice, and is willing to stick up for his teammates each and every shift. That was on display last night, as he gave Brad Marchand a good shot after the Boston Bruins forward jabbed Jacob Markstrom after the whistle.

Martin Pospisil gets a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/lLjXvS1jYi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2024

Pospisil was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking, but thankfully his teammates were able to kill it off and went on to win the game by a 4-1 final. Going shorthanded is never ideal, but it serves as a good notice to all teams around the league that if they are going to take liberties on Flames players, Pospisil has no problem doing the same right back.

Thanks to his breakout year, Pospisil is now considered one of several intriguing young pieces the Flames have. With players including himself, Connor Zary, Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato, and Dustin Wolf, the Flames are quickly stockpiling young talent, and could be a force to reckon with in the Western Conference in just a few short years.