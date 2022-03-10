Portico Hookah Lounge was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the areas of the establishment.

Over 15 different conditions were found at the Portico Hookah Lounge that could be injurious or dangerous to public health.

“Live cockroaches of all stages of life were observed,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Evidence of cockroaches was also observed in the cupboards in the women’s washroom.”

This closure order from the AHS was issued on February 25, after a verbal order on February 24.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like sanitizer not being used on dishes, several food items found loose in the freezer directly exposed to contamination, and food debris found in the shelves.

“Mouse droppings were observed in the cupboards and under the sinks in the serving area,” read the AHS order.

“The women’s toilet seat was missing. The men’s toilet and urinals had a build-up of dirt and grime.” “The exhaust hood in the kitchen had heavy grease build-up.” “Multiple food-contact surfaces counters and storage areas throughout are in poor condition.” Before the restaurant could reopen, the owner would have to hire a professional pest control operator to inspect and treat throughout the facility until the cockroach infestation is under control. There were also several repairs and cleaning duties to perform before reopening.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is active, which means the order is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed. A facility may be closed and/or require repairs to meet public health requirements.”

We have reached out to ownership for further comments.

Portico Hookah Lounge

Address: 1806 35th Street SE, Calgary