Porter Airlines is connecting Alberta to Quebec.

Starting in the spring of next year, the Toronto-based carrier will operate flights daily from both Calgary and Edmonton to Montréal.

In May 2024, there will be two new non-stop routes serving Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL), with one route reaching Calgary International Airport (YYC) and the other reaching Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

The routes include complimentary snacks, beer and wine, and free WiFi for all passengers.

Meals are also provided on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte for passengers travelling in PorterClassic.

“Porter’s Alberta expansion is a testament to its confidence in our province’s aviation industry, and the ongoing demand for travel in our region,” Chris Dinsdale, the CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to add an additional connection to Montréal as the third route to Porter’s offering out of YYC, increasing connectivity and giving travellers even more options to explore our two remarkable cities.”

The new daily roundtrip flights are operated with 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft and will have no middle seats with the two-by-two configuration.

The first flight between Montréal and Edmonton will be on May 1, 2024, at 7:15 pm. The return flight is the following morning at 8:55 am.

Porter’s maiden flight from Montréal to Calgary will leave at 6:20 pm on May 28, 2024, and departs back to Calgary at 9:30 am the day after.

The carrier is also expanding into Vancouver with daily flights from YVR to YUL.