Porter Airlines is launching new flights from Toronto to Las Vegas

Porter Airlines has just announced it’ll be launching new routes from Toronto to the entertainment capital of the world, making it even easier for Canadians to fly directly to Las Vegas, Nevada.

As of March 5, 2024, the beloved Canadian airline will offer daily roundtrip service from Pearson International Airport to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The Vegas-bound flights will be operated on Porter’s new all-economy Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which is set apart by its two-by-two configuration and lack of middle seats.

In addition, all passengers can take advantage of the premium economy experience, including free WiFi, premium snacks, and free beer and wine (served in glassware, no less).

Those who upgrade to PorterReserve fares can also enjoy priority check-in, extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and a selection of fresh and healthy meals.

The new schedule to Las Vegas will have flights departing daily from Toronto at 1 pm with roundtrip fares starting at $346. You can already book online on Porter’s website.