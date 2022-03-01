Over 25 Calgary communities will have photo radar this March
The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of March.
To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.
This March, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 26 Calgary communities:
- Bridgeland/Riverside
- Castleridge
- Country Hills
- Coventry Hills
- Cranston
- Dalhousie
- Edgemont
- Erin Woods
- Falconridge
- Harvest Hills
- Hawkwood
- Haysboro
- Hidden Valley
- Huntington Hills
- Legacy
- McKenzie Towne
- Meadowlark Park
- Mount Pleasant
- Panorama
- Silver Springs
- Sundance
- Temple
- Thorncliffe
- Walden
- West Hillhurst
- Windsor Park
Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.
In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through traffic signal phases, including red lights.
“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.
Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.