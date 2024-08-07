What a deal: This historic Calgary mansion had a $270K+ price drop

An incredible mansion more than a century old is for sale in Calgary right now, and it has seen a pretty hefty price drop, too.

The mansion located at 635 Sifton Boulevard SW was built in 1920 and is listed for a cool $3,528,000, which is $272,000 cheaper than what it was going for just earlier this summer.

The exquisite mansion spans a giant 14,811-square-foot lot backing onto the Elbow River.

The home itself is equally huge, with a total of 4,600 square feet. There are six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a double detached garage.

The expansive foyer leads to the opulent living space, where a giant winding staircase greets you on the way in.

The interior design details also scream luxury, with hardwood adorning the entire home. The high-end features extend into the living room, where you can find custom millwork, crown mouldings, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The home’s second level includes five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite retreat with heated tile floors.

The kitchen is a dream escape for culinary enthusiasts, featuring quartz countertops, a marble-topped island, a six-burner gas stove, and a sunny breakfast nook, per its listing.

Relax and entertain in the comfort of a 600-foot patio with a natural gas hookup that leads out to the gorgeous yard.

There is plenty of space to grow a garden or relax around a bonfire, looking out onto one of Calgary’s most beautiful rivers.

You can be guaranteed a beautiful view and lots of sunshine no matter the time of year with the bright sunroom extending near the patio.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith