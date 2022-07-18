Another group calls to end Chuck Wagon races at Calgary Stampede

PETA has added its name to the list of organizations that want the Calgary Stampede to halt Chuck Wagon races going forward.

This comes after a horse on Cody Ridsdale’s team was euthanized due to a race-related injury on the Thursday night of the Calgary Stampede.

PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman says this should be the end of the event.

“Catastrophic injuries and deaths will be inevitable as long as the Calgary Stampede forces horses to pull wagons at breakneck speeds,” Reinman stated. “Since more than 70 gentle horses have been run to death at this event so far, PETA is calling on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to end the chuckwagon races before the death toll rises.”

It joins the Vancouver Humane Society in asking for the end of the event.

The Stampede had made changes to the event, reducing the number of wagons in each heat from four to three after six horses were euthanized in 2019.

This is not the first time PETA has protested the event as it has objected to the event for many years.