Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by CTrain at Chinook

A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a train at Chinook CTrain Station Wednesday evening.

At around 6:15 pm a man was crossing the CTrain tracks at 61st Avenue and 1A Street SW when a train travelling southbound struck him. He was thrown eight metres before landing on the road in the westbound lanes of 61st Avenue SW.

The train travelled about 20 metres further before coming to a stop.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the train operator was not injured in the collision.

The train’s warning signals were fully functioning and unobscured at the time of the collision. Calgary police continue to investigate but say impairment is not considered to be a factor. They are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.