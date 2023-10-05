News

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by CTrain at Chinook

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Oct 5 2023, 9:53 pm
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by CTrain at Chinook
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a train at Chinook CTrain Station Wednesday evening.

At around 6:15 pm a man was crossing the CTrain tracks at 61st Avenue and 1A Street SW when a train travelling southbound struck him. He was thrown eight metres before landing on the road in the westbound lanes of 61st Avenue SW.

The train travelled about 20 metres further before coming to a stop.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the train operator was not injured in the collision. 

The train’s warning signals were fully functioning and unobscured at the time of the collision. Calgary police continue to investigate but say impairment is not considered to be a factor. They are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop